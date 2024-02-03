36-year-old performer calls out AEW star Big Bill; terms him a "jerk"

An AEW star has called out Big Bill after their altercation on this week's Rampage.

This past week on AEW Rampage, Big Bill and Ricky Starks took on The Dark Order's John Silver and Alex Reynolds, who were accompanied by Evil Uno ringside. Uno tried to distract Bill but it did not work, as he was taken out by the 37-year-old, which allowed Starks to pick up the pinfall victory for his team.

On Twitter, Evil Uno responded to Big Bill after suffering a big boot from the seven-foot-tall star:

"Big Bill is a jerk"

Bully Ray recently praised AEW World Tag Team Champion Big Bill

WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray recently praised the AEW World Tag Team Champions, Big Bill and Ricky Starks for their segment on last week's Dynamite.

Speaking on the Busted Open Radio podcast, the ECW legend stated that Big Bill should never sit down:

"Big Bill should never, ever be sitting down. He is seven feet tall, and you can't teach that. Bill, always, should be standing." he began. [From 06:44 to 06:51]

The former WWE Tag Team Champion further explained:

"I did like the sit-down with [Tony] Schiavone, it got heated in the end, Big Bill finally stood up. Guys, do you see why I say he should never be sitting down? He is so impressive-looking. He should never be at the same height or head level as anybody else," he continued. [From 14:40 to 15:00]

Big Bill has come a long way ever since his release from the WWE in 2018. He was known as Big Cass and Colin Cassady during his time with the Stamford-based promotion. Cass was involved in a popular tag team with Enzo Amore in NXT as well as on the main roster. He also had a brief run as a singles competitor from late 2017 till early 2018 before his release from the company.

