36-year-old star announces he is returning full-time: "I will make AEW my empire"

AEW recently announced that the leader of La Facción Ingobernable, Rush, would be in action on this week's Collision. The 36-year-old is set to battle AR Fox on tonight's Collision. The Mexican luchador took to X to react to the announcement.

Rush made his debut in All Elite Wrestling at the 2022 Double or Nothing pay-per-view. At the event, he aligned with current WWE Superstar Andrade El Idolo.

On X (FKA Twitter), the Mexican luchador revealed that he was returning "full time," intending to make Tony Khan's company his "empire!"

"Rush Returns Home, #aew. But this time it will be full-time, and I will make AEW my empire. Just remember, if you mess with the bull, you get the horns," the former ROH World Champion wrote.

It'll be interesting to see what head booker Tony Khan has planned for the 36-year-old in the coming weeks.

AEW Beach Break to be a four-hour special

It was confirmed by Excalibur on this past week's Dynamite that the upcoming AEW Beach Break will be a four-hour special. Fans speculated earlier whether it would be a single four-hour show. It was later confirmed that it is going to be split between two nights of Dynamite and Collision, like usual themed episodes.

Dynamite's Beach Break edition will air on May 14, 2025, while the special episode of Collision will air on May 17. The two episodes will be taped on the same night in Chicago at the NOW Arena. The Wednesday night television special is set to be headlined by The Death Riders leader Jon Moxley, who will defend his World Championship against Samoa Joe.

Fans are excited for the upcoming Beach Break editions of Dynamite and Collision. It'll be interesting to see if The Purveyor of Violence leaves Chicago with the World Championship.

