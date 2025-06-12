37 year-old AEW star claims Mercedes Mone is jealous of her and current champion: "Oh, I get it now"

Mercedes Mone is on a generational run right now in AEW. She holds several championships across Tony Khan's promotion and independent circuits and is now set to challenge Zeuxis for the CMLL World Women’s Championship at Grand Slam Mexico next Wednesday. That said, despite her achievements, a top star has claimed that The CEO is jealous of her and reigning Women's World Champion Toni Storm.
The claim came after Mone, who was seen at ringside during Toni Storm's match against Julia Hart at the promotion's Summer Blockbuster event last night, attacked The Timeless Superstar post-match and then took out Toni's ally Mina Shirakawa, who tried to intervene and make the save.
The clip of the attack was posted by AEW on X. Responding to it, the 37-year-old Japanese pro wrestler wrote:
“Oh, I get it now! Mercedes is just jealous of me and Toni.”
With Mone set to challenge Storm for the Women’s World Title at All In: Texas, this interaction between the women at Summer Blockbuster has added even more excitement to what is fast becoming the most anticipated match of AEW's showpiece event.
New AEW star Thekla recently issued a warning to Mina Shirakawa
Apart from Mone, Mina Shirakawa might have to deal with another major threat in AEW’s women's division in the form of Thekla.
The Toxic Spider, who is known for her standout performances in Japan's STARDOM promotion, made her All Elite Wrestling debut last month on Dynamite and wasted no time in making an impression, launching a brutal assault on Jamie Hayter moments after her arrival.
Following the attack, the Jacksonville-based promotion shared a clip of Thekla’s AEW debut across its social media platforms. Among those who reacted was Mina Shirakawa, incidentally a former STARDOM standout herself. The 37-year-old expressed her displeasure over Thekla joining the roster. In response, the Austrian pro wrestler took to X and issued a warning to the veteran.
“Hi, b**ch! You’re next,” she wrote.
While there hasn't been any notable angle between the two since, fans will be eager to see Mina Shirakawa lock horns with Thekla eventually.
