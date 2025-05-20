37-year-old star snubbing WWE to sign with AEW is possible due to one major factor, says Konnan

Konnan believes that a current world champion might not sign with WWE and go to AEW in the future.

Joe Hendry, 37, has been an internet sensation for many months now. The TNA World Champion's stock is growing exponentially with time. Due to the WWE-TNA relationship, he has made several appearances in the sports entertainment juggernaut as well. His appearances at NXT, WrestleMania, and the Royal Rumble have been huge talking points.

The popular star recently revealed that his contract with TNA will expire this year. Many believe that Hendry will possibly sign with WWE under the creative direction of Triple H after he becomes a free agent. While speaking on Keepin' It OFFICIAL 100, Konnan claimed that the TNA World Champion might go to All Elite Wrestling instead if the promotion offered him a huge contract.

"At the end of the day, he might go for the money. But I highly doubt after being in the WWE system, seeing the reaction they had for him, seeing the professionalism that he wouldn't wanna go anywhere else, but like the guy said, money is money," Konnan said. (02:21 - 02:35)

Joe Hendry talks about facing WWE veteran Randy Orton

The TNA World Champion faced Randy Orton at the Grandest Stage of Them All and received one of the biggest pops of the night.

Many fans were upset that Joe Hendry was defeated in just three minutes. While speaking with Chris Van Vliet, he claimed that the match garnered the reaction WWE expected.

"The thing is, one, it was back and forth, so I got offense in. It’s Randy Orton’s 20th WrestleMania. It’s also Randy Orton. The thing is, I did the spin around. So it’s like me being the Joe Hendry character, the RKO is one hit kill. And in that show the feedback that I got was exactly what it was supposed to be," he said.

It will be interesting to see which company Joe Hendry will go to in the near future. The star could also re-sign with TNA and have another lengthy run in the promotion.

Please credit Keepin' It 100 and add an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

