Joe Hendry shares contract revelation; hints at WWE move

TNA World Heavyweight Champion Joe Hendry shared a major revelation about his contract following his appearance at WWE WrestleMania 41. The popular star was Randy Orton's mystery opponent at The Show of Shows last month in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, Hendry shared that he was currently in a contract year with TNA and noted that he was excited about the future. The champion added that he was hoping to have more moments at WrestleMania, suggesting that he may be looking to make the jump to WWE down the line.

“It’s hard for me to think about it because so many unprecedented things have happened in my life, I’m just like ‘Man, what have I done to deserve all this you know?’ But yeah that was an incredible moment. I really do hope there are WrestleMania moments and you know, who knows what’s going to happen next. I’m in my contract year right now, it’s a very exciting time, and I’m just doing my best to give my best to the performance, give the audience everything I can give and to enjoy it," he said. [H/T: WrestleTalk]

Randy Orton was initially supposed to battle Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania 41, but The Prizefighter had to pull out of the match due to a neck injury. The Viper defeated Joe Hendry in a quick match on The Grandest Stage of Them All after connecting with an RKO out of nowhere.

Former WWE star reacts to Joe Hendry's WrestleMania debut

Wrestling veteran EC3 recently shared his thoughts on Joe Hendry's performance at WWE WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws show, EC3 praised Hendry's appearance at the biggest show of the year. He noted that while the match was short, it accomplished what it needed to and helped get Joe Hendry over with WWE fans.

"It was a short match, but that match was exactly what it should've been. You can only sell so many things at once. The entrance, the appearance, the crowd interaction, the bit he does with the big turn into the finish. That's exactly what that match should've been. It highlights him, it got him over," he said. [1:55 onwards]

You can check out the video below:

Joe Hendry was also a surprise entrant in the Men's Royal Rumble match earlier this year. It will be fascinating to see what the future holds for the 37-year-old moving forward.

