37-year-old star wants to become AEW champion again

An AEW star recently opened up about becoming a multi-time champion in the company. The 37-year-old star in question is Thunder Rosa.

Rosa captured the AEW Women's World Championship on the March 16, 2022, episode of Dynamite after defeating Britt Baker. She held the title for nearly five months before relinquishing it in August of the same year. She was forced to vacate the title because of her back injuries.

After being on hiatus for over a year, Thunder Rosa returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion on the December 16, 2023, episode of Collision.

In a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, the 37-year-old star revealed she wants to capture the gold again that she never lost.

"I achieved the biggest goal that I never thought in my life that I would and that was to become the AEW Women's World Champion. I never had the opportunity to go for the TBS championship and it will be absolutely amazing just like other of my peers have been able to be the champion twice or three times and hopefully that can happen for me. I am going to keep working on everything that I can bring inside and outside the ring to show that I deserve that spot, that I deserve to be there, that I never left," Thunder Rosa said. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Thunder Rosa talks about her potential feuds in AEW

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, Thunder Rosa talked about who she would like to face following her return.

The former champion stated that she would like to work with Taya Valkyrie, Ruby Soho, and Saraya.

"I have had so many good matches with Taya Valkyrie in the past that I'm pretty sure now we can kill it even more with everything we've done in the past, because we know each other so well(...)I would love to go with Ruby Soho. We haven't been able to do it again after we did that battle royale at All Out a couple of years aho when she got signed. Saraya, that's another one," said Rosa.

On the most recent episode of Dynamite, the 37-year-old star defeated Red Velvet in a stellar match.

