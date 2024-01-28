Thunder Rosa wants to face a former WWE star's wife following AEW return

Thunder Rosa revealed that she wants to face off against a former WWE star's wife following her return to AEW.

During a conversation on Busted Open Radio, the former AEW Women's World Champion shared her wish to take on Taya Valkyrie. The latter recently appeared on the January 24 edition of Dynamite alongside her husband, Johnny TV, challenging the newly signed Deonna Purrazzo to a match the following week.

Rosa returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion after an extended hiatus on the December 16, 2023, episode of Collision, rescuing Abadon from an assault by Skye Blue and AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart. She would team up with the Living Dead Girl to defeat Blue and Hart in a tag team match a week later.

Speaking on the podcast, Rosa spoke about her desire to face Valkyrie, alluding to their history and hinting at the possibility of a stellar contest between the two.

"I have had so many good matches with Taya Valkyrie in the past that I'm pretty sure now we can kill it even more with everything we've done in the past, because we know each other so well," said Rosa.

Rosa also expressed interest in working with Deonna Purrazzo, citing her experience of working with the Virtuosa at IMPACT Wrestling. She further voiced her eagerness to face talent from the women's division in ROH, mentioning Lady Frost as a prospective opponent.

Rosa further brought up Ruby Soho and her Outcasts stablemate Saraya - also a former AEW Women's World Champion - as wrestlers she wanted to square off against.

"I would love to go with Ruby Soho," Rosa said. "We haven't been able to do it again after we did that battle royale at All Out a couple of years aho when she got signed. Saraya, that's another one. There's so many, and everybody has a different style, and everybody has different strengths." [H/T, Wrestling Inc]

Since returning, Rosa has been undefeated in singles competition, having picked up wins over Queen Aminata on Collision and Red Velvet on Dynamite.

Thunder Rosa claimed that she "never left" after picking up a win on AEW Collision

Thunder Rosa secured her first singles win of the year on an episode of AEW Collision and claimed that she had never left in a backstage interview after the match.

Rosa, a former NWA World Women's Champion, sustained an injury in 2022 that sidelined her for over a year. She returned to Tony Khan's promotion in December 2023, and took part in her first singles match since her hiatus in the January 20, 2024, edition of Collision.

In a backstage interview following the bout, Rosa expressed her frustrations with the end of her reign as AEW Women's World Champion and having to work her way back up the ladder.

"I left as the champion. As the champion! And you're asking me how do I feel to be back in the ring? I've been walking in the shadows for a long, long time. August 6th. All of you girls say that you're walking in darkness, that you are lost, that you don't get an opportunity. I was on the top of my career, and life and the circumstances took everything away from me. And now I have to come and work from the bottom to get back to the top?" (0:19 - 0:50)

Rosa went on to add:

"I've been waiting for you guys to ask me that question! Where were you when I needed you guys? Where? Where were you to ask me the real questions? How do I feel about being in the ring? I feel strong! I feel empowered! I feel like I never left. (...) I never left; just remember that. Nunca me fuí." (0:51 - 1:15)

Expand Tweet

More recently, Rosa defeated Red Velvet on the January 24 episode of Dynamite.

What's next for Thunder Rosa in 2024? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below!

