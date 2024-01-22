"I never left" - Former AEW Champion gives passionate speech after long hiatus

AEW has kicked off the new year with a bang, with modifications to both its stage setup and its style. Among the returning features of All Elite television are the ranking system, early card announcements for the following week's TV programming, and former AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa.

Thunder Rosa had been out of action since late 2022 after suffering an injury. She was forced to relinquish her World Title at that time, with her last singles match being a title defense against Jamie Hayter at Battle of the Belts III on August 6, 2022.

Rosa made her return to singles action on last night's episode of AEW Collision, defeating newcomer Queen Aminata in a hard-hitting match. A crew caught up with the former champion after the bout and asked her how she felt to be back in competition, to which Rosa responded indignantly:

"I left as the champion. As the champion! And you're asking me how do I feel to be back in the ring? I've been walking in the shadows for a long, long time. August 6th. All of you girls say that you're walking in darkness, that you are lost, that you don't get an opportunity. I was on the top of my career, and life and the circumstances took everything away from me. And now I have to come and work from the bottom to get back to the top?" (0:19 - 0:50)

Thunder Rosa further revealed that being back in the ring felt empowering:

"I've been waiting for you guys to ask me that question! Where were you when I needed you guys? Where? Where were you to ask me the real questions? How do I feel about being in the ring? I feel strong! I feel empowered! I feel like I never left. (...) I never left; just remember that. Nunca me fuí." (0:51 - 1:15)

Rosa capped off her speech with "Nunca me fuí," which means "I never left" in her native Spanish.

Thunder Rosa reveals that another former AEW Champion helped her prepare for her return

Thunder Rosa kept busy during her lengthy hiatus and even performed other roles in AEW such as Spanish commentary. But having been out of the ring for more than a year, she had to work hard to prepare for her comeback.

Speaking on a recent edition of Busted Open, La Mera Mera revealed that she had help in that department. The 37-year-old credited her friend, former TBS Champion Kris Statlander, for helping her get ready to wrestle again:

"I can share this now. I can talk about it. Kris Statlander was the one who helped me with my first match when I got cleared. I have the footage, and I was never able to put it out. Probably now I'm gonna, at one point, put it on my YouTube. She volunteered to help me because she's been through what I went through in terms of injuries. That to me was very empowering having women that want to help you to get better," said Thunder Rosa.

Rosa looks to be shaking off the rust and could be primed for a big 2024. Whether the Mexican star can reclaim the championship she was forced to relinquish remains to be seen.

