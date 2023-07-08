38-year AEW old star is "without question" the most underrated performer today, says Adam Cole

AEW star Adam Cole recently praised a top star for being the complete package when it comes to being a professional wrestler.

The star in question is Jay Lethal, who is without a doubt one of the best professional wrestlers around. Lethal has competed in numerous promotions, including IMPACT, Ring of Honor, and now AEW.

Cole has had his fair share of battles with Lethal during their Ring of Honor days. The last time the two men faced each other was on the March 23, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite.

In a recent interview with Superstar Crossover, Adam Cole praised Jay Lethal and called him one of the best of this generation.

"Jay Lethal. Without question. When I say underrated, I know Jay works for AEW, so a lot of people could say he's not necessarily underrated, he's on television every week, but sometimes I don't think people realize how much of a complete package that Jay Lethal is. He is, bell-to-bell, easily [in the] top three I've ever been in the ring with as far as a guy who can do anything and everything. He's an amazing babyface. He's an amazing heel. He's amazing on the microphone. You could throw him in a tag team match. You could throw him in a 45-minute singles match. He could open the show. He could be in the middle of the card. He could main event. All of it fits. Jay is one of those guys you can absolutely always 24/7 depend on. He is one of the best pro wrestlers I've ever had the pleasure of sharing the ring with, and I feel like not enough people talk about how he's one of the best of our generation. I think Jay Lethal is unbelievable." [H/T: Fightful]

AEW star Adam Cole's Blind Eliminator Tournament partner MJF seems to be scared of their next match

Adam Cole's tag team partner in the Blind Eliminator Tournament is none other than the AEW World Champion MJF.

The Salt of the Earth had a priceless reaction when he found out his and Adam Cole's next opponents in the tournament.

On the 100th episode AEW Rampage, the devastating duo of Brian Cage and Big Bill made their way to the next round on the upcoming episode of Dynamite. The duo of Bill and Cage is scary and can be easily described as monsters who will stop at nothing to be the top team in the tournament.

After discovering that his and Adam Cole's next opponents are Brian Cage and Big Bill, the reaction that MJF gave on Twitter described the fear he has of the monstrous duo.

