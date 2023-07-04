WWE Superstar admits that Adam Cole passed the torch to him before leaving for AEW

AEW star Adam Cole had one of the most successful runs in WWE NXT history and at one point was the face of the brand. Since his departure, some fans have begun to see Carmelo Hayes as the premier star of the brand. Hayes recently indicated that he agrees with the sentiment that Cole passed him the torch.

The stars both held the NXT Championship and the North American Championship during their WWE tenures. But more so, Cole and Hayes are the only two stars who have appeared on RAW, SmackDown, and NXT within the same month.

According to Twitter user @mckenzieas93V2, the two men both hold this accolade and Adam Cole essentially passed the torch on to Carmelo Hayes before leaving WWE. The NXT Champion notably responded and seemed to agree with him.

"Forever grateful. He's the man," Carmelo tweeted.

Could Adam Cole still become the top guy in AEW? Critiques about his body continue to go around, and recently Konnan brought the subject up again. According to the WCW veteran, The Panama City Playboy ought to look to The Rock and Stone Cold, who dramatically changed their bodies, and use them as inspiration.

Missed out on last week's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

The AEW star has since responded to Carmelo Hayes' praise

Many in the industry have often praised Adam Cole for not only his in-ring work but also his good nature. Naturally, The Panama City Playboy wasted no time returning Carmelo's praise.

In response to Carmelo Hayes' tweet, Adam Cole praised the NXT Champion in turn and urged him to continue with the good work he's doing.

"YOU are the man. Keep killin it," Cole tweeted.

It seems that Adam Cole isn't the only one who believes in Hayes, as according to reports, WWE has major long-term plans for the NXT Superstar. Only time will tell, but if this does end up panning out, Carmelo could soon become a major star on the main roster.

Would you like to see Carmelo Hayes on the main roster permanently? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes