Konnan believes top AEW star needs a "tan and a bit more weight"

Wrestling veteran Konnan is of the opinion that AEW star Adam Cole should incorporate tan and gain some weight to enhance his presence.

Adam Cole has been among the most well-received and critiqued wrestlers recently. However, the 33-year-old has been on the receiving end of physique-related criticisms since last year.

The former NXT Champion had the support of most fans and fellow wrestlers. However, while giving props to Cole for his abilities, veterans like Jim Cornette and Booker T had advised the AEW star to gain some muscles. The Panama City Playboy recently addressed the matter as his 'body of work' in a fiery promo against MJF on Dynamite last week.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, industry veteran Konnan cited The Rock and Stone Cold as examples for Adam Cole to rethink his current stance.

"I think that Adam Cole probably thinks, this is, you know, just a supposition- 'Hey this got me to the dance, why fix it if ain't broke?', but you aren't in the dance in the indies. You're in the major leagues now and The Rock dressed like that or looked like that or Dave Batista, you know. Stone Cold was a whole different thing, he looked like he was in shape. He looked like he could beat your a**. You've got to look the part dude," said Konnan. [From 02:40 to 03:07]

Appreciating the former Undisputed Era leader, The WCW legend further opined that the former needs to reinvent his look.

"Adam Cole, I like that guy as a person and a performer but he just needs a tan and he needs a bit more weight," he added.

Wrestlelamia.co.uk @wrestlelamia



wrestlelamia.co.uk/booker-t-criti… Booker T: We gotta get more weight on Adam Cole, you know what I mean? Booker T: We gotta get more weight on Adam Cole, you know what I mean?wrestlelamia.co.uk/booker-t-criti… https://t.co/4HrRliiO7h

Konnan feels AEW missed the chance to capitalize on Adam Cole

Adam Cole has earned esteem and fame for doling out tremendous all-around performances over the years. Hot off the heels after his WWE stint, Cole arrived in Tony Khan's promotion in September 2021, reuniting with The Elite.

The former NXT Champion battled unfortunate injuries last year that halted his momentum.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan slammed AEW for missing out on the optimum utilization of Adam Cole.

"They [AEW] had their chance when he first came in. He's so lukewarm right now," said Konnan.

(You can read more here)

The Pro Wrestling World @The_PWW There was a possibility that Adam Cole would never wrestle again. But he’s back! And he’s putting his body on his line for our entertainment. MJF is the face of that company but the truth is, I don’t think he needs the title to be an attraction. I’m rooting for Cole and his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… There was a possibility that Adam Cole would never wrestle again. But he’s back! And he’s putting his body on his line for our entertainment. MJF is the face of that company but the truth is, I don’t think he needs the title to be an attraction. I’m rooting for Cole and his… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/MqaC7iwZqS

The Panama City Playboy has been involved in a riveting feud against MJF for the AEW World Championship. The two gifted performers are expected to dazzle the fans with their performances in the coming weeks.

Please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from this article.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes