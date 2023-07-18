38-year-old star believes reunion with Adam Cole is still possible in AEW

AEW star Adam Cole may reunite with his former teammate as the 38-year-old star believes the reunion is possible in AEW.

The 38-year-old star is Matt Taven, who is currently the leader of The Kingdom faction. Adam Cole is also a former member of The Kingdom, and there have been multiple iterations of the group. The stable currently consists of Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis-Bennett, and they are featured on Ring of Honor.

Speaking on Stick to Wrestling podcast, Taven was asked about the possibility of reuniting with Adam Cole. The ROH star said, 'never say never to reuniting with the Panama City Playboy and revealed that he and Cole talk constantly.

"I would say never say never [to reuniting with Adam Cole] but even more than that, myself and Roderick Strong, I can’t give enough credit to Roddy. Just like Jay Briscoe, helped me so, so much when I first started in Ring of Honor. He was — still to this day, such a mentor to me and someone that I can go to and always give me an honest opinion and will help me out and just is very giving with his time and his knowledge and so, you know, never say never and honestly, Cole knows my number, we talk constantly." [H/T Post Wrestling]

Matt Taven further added:

"If he [Adam Cole] ever needs help, if he needs someone in Boston this week, I’m only a phone call away and I know Mike [Bennett] and Maria [Kanellis-Bennett] are as well so, wrestling works in mysterious ways. Who knows what might happen? But it’s one of those things where I’m like the BULLET CLUB, once you’re a member of The Kingdom, it’s a lifelong bond that never goes away."

AEW star Adam Cole talks about the impact of AEW's All In

Adam Cole recently expressed his thoughts on the impact of AEW's upcoming show All In.

All Elite Wrestling will hold the All In event from the Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom, on Sunday, August 27.

Speaking to BBC, Adam Cole had an interesting take on WWE following AEW's footsteps by possibly holding WrestleMania in the United Kingdom. Cole was very positive about how having successful events in the UK opens up more possibilities for shows being held in London.

"At the end of the day, I know that WWE has their vision and their ideas of what they want to promote, and the goals that they have," Cole said. "But I certainly think it puts in everyone who's involved in our wrestling bubble, it certainly puts in your mind, 'Okay. We can run a massively successful show over in the UK."

Cole further expressed his excitement for the All In event:

"If, by happenstance, AEW running Wembley, and it being incredibly exciting and hopefully very successful, if that opens up the avenue for more people to go over and perform in the UK, I feel like that's good news for everybody involved." [H/T - Wrestling Inc]

All In is proving to be a huge success for All Elite Wrestling in terms of ticket sales. Let us know in the comments below what exciting matches you want to see at the event.

