38-year-old star finally sends a message after disappearing from AEW 18 months ago

A 38-year-old star has finally sent a message after being away from AEW for 18 months. This is something that could work out well for future booking decisions.

Ortiz is one of the wrestlers who was over with the fans for a long time. He last showed up in an AEW ring in January of last year, where he teamed up with Eddie Kingston to take on Claudio Castagnoli and Bryan Danielson.

It was then that he injured himself, suffering a torn pectoral muscle, which put him out of action for months. He did make a return to the independent scene a few months back, but he is yet to show up in AEW.

Recently, a fan tagged Tony Khan and asked if Ortiz could be brought back. The former Inner Circle member acknowledged that message and wrote back saying:

“That would be cool....”

It will be interesting to see if Tony Khan agrees with what the fan had to say and if he echoes Ortiz’s thoughts as well.

AEW star Ortiz reveals Chris Jericho inspiration

AEW star Ortiz once revealed how his former stable leader, Chris Jericho, is an inspiration to him. Ortiz and Santana were a part of the Inner Circle at one point, and it was then that they got to work with the former WWE star.

Speaking on Complex’s Unsanctioned, he said:

“Take away how currently I feel about Chris Jericho but really, one our bonding moments, me and Santana, we read ‘A Lion’s Tale’, Chris Jericho’s first book and just reading how he came up in wrestling as far as how he was a journeyman, how he went from Canada to the States to Mexico to Japan. He did all that before he joined WCW and WWF. He did a little bit of ECW then he went to — I think afterwards, he went to WCW and then he went to WWF eventually. But that, to me and Santana, that was the way you do it. You wrestle everywhere, you wrestle everyone, you wrestle every style, you become the guy that can wrestle any style which, you know, a testament to Chris, you saw it recently with Eddie [Kingston].”

It is clear to see just how much influence Chris Jericho has on the wrestlers in the All Elite locker room.

