38-year-old wrestler demands to be treated "like a star" in AEW

An AEW star recently let out his frustrations in a video on Twitter and demanded to be treated like a top talent in the promotion.

The name in question is The Hollywood Hunk Ryan Nemeth. His brother, Dolph Ziggler, was recently released from WWE. Hence, many believe the two could combine forces in AEW if Ziggler joins All Elite Wrestling soon.

Taking to Twitter, Ryan Nemeth sent the following message to the All Elite Wrestling management:

"NEMETH TO @AEW : "TREAT ME LIKE A STAR."

Expand Tweet

Eric Bischoff believes Dolph Ziggler will sign with AEW and join his brother Ryan Nemeth in the promotion

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes that Dolph Ziggler may be heading to All Elite Wrestling to join Ryan Nemeth. The Showoff was part of the Stamford-based promotion for nearly two decades before his abrupt departure.

While speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff speculated that Dolph Ziggler might be motivated to sign with All Elite Wrestling as he could form a tag team with the 38-year-old star.

"Out of the entire list of everybody that we've discussed, if there's one that I see making that move more than anybody else, it's Dolph because his brother's there, and that would be fun. I think that's probably going to motivate Dolph more than anything else at this point."

Bischoff added that Ziggler might already be in a good state financially.

"He doesn't need the money. My guess [is] I don't know what he's done with his money, but he seems to be a very smart guy. He's going to pursue what makes him happy, and I think probably working with his brother would make him happy. So that'd be my bet, is that if there's any one of those people that are going to go to AEW, it would be him." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff's prediction about Ziggler? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.