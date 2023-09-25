Eric Bischoff confident that recently released WWE Superstar will join AEW

Dolph Ziggler was one of the top stars released in WWE's latest round of budget cuts. Following his release, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has speculated that the 43-year-old's next move would be to head to AEW.

The Showoff spent almost two decades with WWE. He started off as a member of the Spirit Squad and then floated around the promotion's developmental brands. He then started his singles campaign as Dolph Ziggler in late 2008. He has captured almost every title in the company but is not considered a Grand Slam Champion by WWE since he never managed to win the WWE or Universal Championship.

While speaking on his Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff claimed that Dolph Ziggler was the recent release that he thought had the most chance of going to AEW. He mentioned that a primary reason was that Ziggler's brother Ryan Nemeth was with the promotion, and they could reunite.

"Out of the entire list of everybody that we've discussed, if there's one that I see making that move more than anybody else, it's Dolph, because his brother's there and that would be fun. I think that's probably going to motivate Dolph more than anything else at this point," Bischoff said.

Bischoff also mentioned how, at this point in Ziggler's career, he might not prioritize much other than what he wanted to do and what would make him happy. Considering the longevity of his stint with the Stamford-based company, he might already be in a good state financially.

"He doesn't need the money. My guess, I don't know what he's done with his money, but he seems to be a very smart guy. He's going to pursue what makes him happy, and I think probably working with his brother would make him happy. So that'd be my bet, is that if there's any one of those people that are going to go to AEW, it would be him." [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Booker T reveals what he thinks could have been the reason for WWE Superstar release

While speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed what he believed could have led to Dolph Ziggler's release. He mentioned that this could have been due to his character being stagnant throughout his career.

"Dolph Ziggler, he's been on cruise control for like the last 10 years [laughs]. It seemed like he got to a point where he just said, you know, 'I'm just gonna ride, pretty much ride this thing as long as I can.' Dolph is one of those guys that really never changed. You know, his look. He always was the same guy all the time. And for me, you know that saying I always had. If you don't change with the times, the times will pass you by. You gotta know how to really be able to keep up with what's going on, you know, out there, the music world, the entertainment world, and whatnot," he said.

The Showoff now has the chance to move to new things following his release from WWE. Being one of the most well-known superstars of the previous decade, it would be interesting to see how he is used should he go to AEW.

