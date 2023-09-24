Hall of Famer Booker T believes Dolph Ziggler made a mistake that might have affected his WWE career.

Ziggler joined the Stamford-based company in 2004. Although he initially made his main roster debut as a member of The Spirit Squad, The Showoff returned to developmental after the group disbanded. He was reintroduced on RAW as Dolph Ziggler in 2008. The 43-year-old played the same character for nearly a decade and a half until he was released from his contract a few days ago.

Addressing Ziggler's release on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T pointed out that The Showoff's lack of character development might have affected his career.

"Dolph Ziggler, he's been on cruise control for like the last 10 years [laughs]. It seemed like he got to a point where he just said, you know, 'I'm just gonna ride, pretty much ride this thing as long as I can.' Dolph is one of those guys that really never changed. You know, his look. He always was the same guy all the time. And for me, you know that saying I always had. If you don't change with the times, the times will pass you by. You gotta know how to really be able to keep up with what's going on, you know, out there, the music world, the entertainment world, and whatnot," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"And I think Dolph Ziggler just stayed that one character throughout his whole time. Now, was he a guy that could go out and perform at a very very high level in the middle of the squared circle? Oh, yes! Dolph was a guy that could go out and work with anybody. But then Dolph became that guy that if you needed to get somebody over you would call Dolph. And I say that because sometimes you can literally find yourself putting yourself in that position when you do not know how to change with the times." [18:45 - 19:54]

Booker T says Dolph Ziggler will be fine after his WWE release

On the same episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, current NXT color commentator Booker T also addressed Dolph Ziggler's future following his release from the Stamford-based company.

The WWE legend disclosed that he believes The Showoff will be "okay in life."

"There again, I think Dolph Ziggler is a guy that'll be okay too. I think Dolph, he's smart. He's a smart dude. He's a college-educated dude as well. He's not just a wrestler. So, I see Dolph being okay in life, period," he said. [19:56 - 20:08]

