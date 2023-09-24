WWE possibly offered Dolph Ziggler a different role before releasing him from his contract, says veteran

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo believes WWE might have offered Dolph Ziggler less money for a different role before releasing him.

The Showoff spent nearly 19 years in the Stamford-based company and held several championships, including the World Heavyweight Title twice. However, he was recently released from his contract after about four months of inactivity. The 43-year-old last competed in May when he faced JD McDonagh on Monday Night RAW in a match that ended in a double countout.

Speaking on his The Brand podcast, Russo addressed Ziggler's release, stating that he might have turned down an offer from the company before he was let go.

"Bro, I wonder, I mean, it's quite possible Bin that maybe they offered him less money for a lesser role as backstage an agent or something like that. That's quite possible. But maybe Dolph felt he still had a little something left in the tank and he still wanted to wrestle. I mean, giving them the benefit of the doubt, I think that's very possible," he said. [From 36:29 to 36:50]

Will Dolph Ziggler join AEW after his WWE release?

After the announcement of Dolph Ziggler's release, many expressed their desire to see the former World Heavyweight Champion join his brother, Ryan Nemeth, in AEW.

Speaking on The Brand, wrestling veteran Bin Hamin disclosed that he believes The Showoff would sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

"[Who's gonna be the first talent to sign with another company and why?] I gotta believe probably I would go Dolph Ziggler because his brother Ryan Nemeth is there and there's easy money there and if you only have so many punches left on your bump card, you wanna use them wisely. And AEW could use that influx right now with Punk leaving, Jade Cargill leaving," he said.

