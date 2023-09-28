Dolph Ziggler stunned everyone this past week - and not because of a win or a loss in the ring. The wrestling fraternity was shocked to learn that Ziggler was 'future endeavored' by WWE. The #Heel was just about to complete two decades in the Stamford-based company.

There is, of course, an online chatter about where Ziggler, real name Ryan Nemeth, will now end up wrestling. Given that his brother is already on the AEW roster, most fans think that Tony Khan's company is the natural step forward to Ziggler.

Ziggler himself had spoken about the AEW roster back in 2019, he was asked whether he could be AEW's next big signing. He clarified back then.

"I wouldn't say I would be the next big signing, I'd say I would be the big signing I would have to say. But I have some other things going on at the moment but that should always be an option for anybody especially someone like me who has been around for a long time," he said. (h/t WrestlingInc)

These were his thoughts back then when he was on a self-proclaimed hiatus from WWE after being on their program for a good ten years. A lot of water has flown under the bridge since then, so it's unclear whether Dolph Ziggler would still think the same.

Dolph Ziggler could be the masked man on AEW Dynamite

In what could be a creative masterstroke, AEW has unveiled a masked man entourage that's running riot backstage. The masked men made their presence known by handing out a brutal beatdown to Jay White on the AEW Dynamite episode.

Since then, there has been some chatter about who the masked man could be, with ideas ranging from MJF to Dolph Ziggler to the Rated R Superstar Edge. Of course, the storyline's just about started, so it will take some time for the final revelation.

But until then, who do you think is the man behind the Devil mask? Tell us in the comments section.

