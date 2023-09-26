Wrestling veteran on whether Dolph Ziggler should be upset with WWE for releasing him

Veteran wrestling manager Dutch Mantell has commented on whether Dolph Ziggler should be unhappy with WWE for releasing him.

The former World Heavyweight Champion was among the list of names the company let go in the latest round of releases. He was a part of the global wrestling juggernaut for nearly two decades and managed to have a successful career after starting as a member of The Spirit Squad.

In a recent tweet, Dutch Mantell revealed that someone asked him whether Dolph Ziggler should be upset with WWE. He noted that The Show Off shouldn't, as they had kept him employed for many years.

"Someone asked me should Dolph Ziggler be upset with WWE? Hell no! He’s been there since the end of the Vietnam War. He stayed employed while sitting at home, kept a low profile while cashing the checks," said Mantell.

Eric Bischoff on Dolph Ziggler possibly going to AEW

The Showoff has a brother named Ryan Nemeth, who competes in AEW. The latter has been there since 2021.

Speaking on Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff stated that he could see Dolph going to AEW to join his brother.

"Doesn't his brother work in AEW? There you go. So out of the entire list of everybody that we've discussed, if there's one that I see making that move more than anybody else, it's Dolph because his brother's there, and that would be fun. And I think that's probably going to motivate Dolph more than anything else at this point... If there's any one of those people that are gonna go to AEW, it would be him," said Bischoff.

Ziggler will be successful wherever he goes, whether NJPW, IMPACT Wrestling, or AEW. It'll be interesting to see what his next path will be.

