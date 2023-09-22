Former World Heavyweight Champion Dolph Ziggler was released from WWE this week alongside several other talents, including Shelton Benjamin and Dana Brooke. Wrestling veteran Eric Bischoff believes that The Show Off now has a reason to make the jump to AEW.

The 43-year-old star had a lengthy run in WWE, achieving a lot of success. He has held numerous titles in his career and shared the ring with many legends. When it was reported that he was among the list of names who were cut, it surprised many fans.

Speaking on a recent episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff stated that he could see Dolph Ziggler going to AEW because his brother Ryan Nemeth works there, and it would be fun for him.

"I think he's going to do what he's going to have the most fun doing because he's got the option to pursue fun rather than finance. That's a wonderful position to be in. Doesn't his brother work in AEW? There you go. So out of the entire list of everybody that we've discussed, if there's one that I see making that move more than anybody else, it's Dolph because his brother's there, and that would be fun," said Bischoff. [56:38-57:10]

Eric Bischoff believes Dolph Ziggler working with his brother in AEW would be a big motivation for him

The Show Off's real-life brother, Ryan Nemeth, has been working for AEW since 2021. He also appeared on NXT but didn't enjoy the same success in WWE as his older brother.

Eric Bischoff shared that working with Ryan Nemeth in WWE would motivate Dolph Ziggler more than anything else.

"And I think that's probably going to motivate Dolph more than anything else at this point. He doesn't need the money, I might guess. I don't know what he's done with his money, but he seems to be a very smart guy. He's going to pursue what makes him happy, and I think working with his brother would make him happy so that'd be my bet. If there's any one of those people that are gonna go to AEW, it would be him." [57:11-57:30]

Dolph Ziggler is a very talented wrestler, and it'd be interesting to see what he does next.

