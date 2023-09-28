Exploring 5 names who could be the masked attacker following AEW Dynamite

This week on AEW Dynamite, Jay White was at the center of things. He was involved in a segment with MJF. During the long segment between the two, they shared many words that seemed to be a potential setup for a match at AEW Full Gear in November.

However, toward the show's end, Jay White fell victim to a backstage attack from four men. The men stomped and threw him on the equipment box beside the wall.

After the attack, a man with a mask that MJF once used to wear was seen when the camera turned. Before much could be revealed, he placed his hand on the camera, ending the segment.

In this article, we will look at five names who could be the masked attacker on AEW Dynamite:

#5. Mustafa Ali could be behind the attack on Jay White at AEW Dynamite

Before last Thursday, Mustafa Ali was set to face Dominik Mysterio at NXT No Mercy for the latter's North American Championship. However, days before the match, Ali met a bad fate as he was on the list of several WWE Superstars released from the company.

Since his release, many have been rallying for Mustafa Ali to make his Collision debut. Hence, there is a chance the masked attacker on AEW Dynamite could be Ali. By taking out Jay White and wearing a mask MJF once wore, he could create confusion, which he could use to his advantage.

#4. Dolph Ziggler

Among the many names WWE released last week, one was Dolph Ziggler. While he had been away from programming for a while, no one expected him to get fired after serving the promotion for nearly 20 years. However, rumors have existed since his release about him joining his brother at AEW.

Therefore, there is a chance the masked attacker who led a vicious beating on Jay White could be Dolph Ziggler. By doing so, not only will he create a massive feud with White for the future, but he could indirectly get a shot at MJF's AEW World Championship somewhere down the line.

#3. Matt Riddle

After being involved in the tag team competition for quite a while, Randy Orton's injury forced Matt Riddle to walk on the singles path. However, it did not work out for him, as Riddle was released from WWE last week. While several promotions could use him, AEW seems to be the most likely decision.

If that's the case, the chances of Matt Riddle being the man behind the mask are a real possibility. While there might be no apparent reason behind him attacking White, the segment would allow him to prove himself as a singles star, which he couldn't do in WWE.

#2. Edge

After wrestling Sheamus in what was probably his last match in WWE, the future of Edge has been the subject of massive speculation. As each day passes, the chances of the Rated-R Superstar joining All Elite Wrestling improve. Hence, it won't be surprising if Edge is behind the mask on AEW Dynamite this week.

While Edge is rumored to have his retirement match against long-time friend Christian in the promotion, booking that match out of nowhere wouldn't have made sense. That's why introducing Edge on AEW Dynamite against the likes of Jay White would make sense, considering, in some way, it could lead to his retirement match against Christian.

#1. Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, and The Kingdom

Currently on AEW Dynamite, Adam Cole is suffering from an ankle injury. This will keep him from defending his ROH World Tag Team Championship with MJF. However, it won't stop the former WWE Superstar from orchestrating an attack on Jay White.

There is the possibility that Cole sought the help of former best friend Roderick Strong and The Kingdom to dish out an attack on Jay White. The reason behind this attack could be to save MJF from a potential feud and fight against Jay White, given that the former will already be defending the ROH Tag Team Championship in a Two-on-One handicap match at WrestleDream.

