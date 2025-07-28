39-year-old star provides disappointing update amid AEW absence

A former AEW champion has reportedly been dealing with injuries. The rumors turned out to be true as the 39-year-old star confirmed it herself and provided a disappointing update.
The star in question, who is a former AEW Women's World Champion, is Thunder Rosa. She recently competed in the Women's Casino Gauntlet Match at the company's premier event, All In: Texas, but failed to win the match. Following her appearance, Rosa was reported to be injured, and she gave an update about the same.
Speaking in her All In: Texas vlog on YouTube, La Mera Mera revealed that she was disappointed with the result of her match at All In 2025. While she remained optimistic about the future, Rosa stated that she would be taking some time off.
“The weekend was long. Today was All In. I didn’t get the results that I wanted… and I got some time off. To be continued.”
In the outro of her vlog, Thunder Rosa confirmed that she would indeed be taking some well-deserved time away from wrestling and would be absent for a while.
“Hello, Thunder Army. This is the wrap of this All In extravaganza, because it was an extravaganza. Definitely was a lot of work. It was a mission accomplished, and you guys were, again, a big part of it. Now I deserve a well, well, well-earned resting time. Yeah, resting. Time off. Who knows?” [H/T Fightful]
AEW star Thunder Rosa expressed her frustrations with the company
While Thunder Rosa is taking a hiatus, she recently voiced her frustrations about her status with AEW while speaking in another episode of her vlog on YouTube and shared her honest feelings about the same.
“Things are very somber for me right now. There’s a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done," said Rosa.
With La Mera Mera taking a break from All Elite Wrestling, it remains to be seen if she can reset and come back stronger as a top fixture.