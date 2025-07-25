Former AEW champion reportedly sidelined with injury

By Karan Raj
Published Jul 25, 2025 14:07 GMT
The star
The star's injury remains undisclosed

A former AEW champion is set for a hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion due to reportedly suffering an injury. The star was last seen competing at All In.

Thunder Rosa has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 and over the years has become a prominent name in the women's roster. The former AEW Women's World Champion last competed at All In: Texas, where she participated in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. Interestingly, the 39-year-old had challenged absent star Britt Baker to a hair vs. hair match at All In ahead of the PPV.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that La Mera Mera is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will keep her out of AEW. Moreover, there seems to be no potential timeline in place for her return to the promotion at the moment.

Thunder Rosa recently vented her frustrations regarding AEW

Last month, Thunder Rosa spoke out about her issues with her current status in AEW. La Mera Mera, who was speaking on an episode of her YouTube vlog series, addressed her situation in All Elite Wrestling and how she feels about it.

“Things are very somber for me right now. There’s a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done," said Rosa
She then continued talking about how she started questioning herself due to the way she was being booked:

"I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately. Straight up. I want to be a champion, but everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion. Eh, okay. Then what the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s? I don’t know.” [H/T: RingsideNews]
Check out the video below:

It will be interesting to see what direction Tony Khan takes with Thunder Rosa once she recovers from her injury and returns to the promotion.

Karan Raj

Karan Raj

Karan Raj is a senior writer in Sportskeeda's AEW division. He holds an engineering degree from Manipal University, but his passion for sports motivated him to pursue an MSc in Sports Business from the University of Liverpool. Karan has been in the sports marketing industry for the past seven years.

As a lifelong WWE fan and enthusiast of wrestling entertainment, he has always been drawn to the industry's unique blend of sports and storytelling. Karan was introduced to the business by his elder sister when he was 10 years old.

Before assuming his current role at Sportskeeda, Karan worked for several reputable organizations, such as Ting Works LLP and Sportz Interactive, wearing different hats. He also wrote the anthem of UP Rudras, a hockey team that played in the Hockey India League. Karan conducts thorough research while writing articles and only relies on credible sources for information.

Karan's favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's versatility as a performer and his ability to play both heel and babyface characters to perfection. Besides Rollins, Karan looks up to Roman Reigns for his storytelling skills and ability to captivate audiences.

In AEW, he enjoys watching Will Ospreay compete inside the ring. Karan loves The Aerial Assassin's technical in-ring ability and athleticism. If Karan could go back to the Attitude Era, he would combine forces with Jericho and promise to elevate his career to the same level as The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.When not writing about pro wrestling, Karan loves to play and watch football. It is a huge part of his life.

He is also a massive fan of tennis and is learning to play the sport. Apart from sports, he also knows how to play the ukulele.

Edited by Gurjyot Singh Dadial
