Former AEW champion reportedly sidelined with injury

A former AEW champion is set for a hiatus from the Jacksonville-based promotion due to reportedly suffering an injury. The star was last seen competing at All In.Thunder Rosa has been with All Elite Wrestling since 2020 and over the years has become a prominent name in the women's roster. The former AEW Women's World Champion last competed at All In: Texas, where she participated in the Women's Casino Gauntlet match. Interestingly, the 39-year-old had challenged absent star Britt Baker to a hair vs. hair match at All In ahead of the PPV.In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer has reported that La Mera Mera is dealing with an undisclosed injury that will keep her out of AEW. Moreover, there seems to be no potential timeline in place for her return to the promotion at the moment. Thunder Rosa recently vented her frustrations regarding AEWLast month, Thunder Rosa spoke out about her issues with her current status in AEW. La Mera Mera, who was speaking on an episode of her YouTube vlog series, addressed her situation in All Elite Wrestling and how she feels about it.“Things are very somber for me right now. There’s a lot of things that I want. You guys make me believe that I should be a champion, but it doesn’t matter what I do, I still can’t reach. I can’t get a hold of that. It keeps becoming very frustrating. I’m gonna go into work, I’m gonna get hair and makeup done,&quot; said RosaShe then continued talking about how she started questioning herself due to the way she was being booked:&quot;I’ve been questioning myself a lot lately. Straight up. I want to be a champion, but everybody else is telling me that I don’t have what it takes to be a champion. Eh, okay. Then what the f**k do I have to do? Show my t**s? I don’t know.” [H/T: RingsideNews]Check out the video below:It will be interesting to see what direction Tony Khan takes with Thunder Rosa once she recovers from her injury and returns to the promotion.