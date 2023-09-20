39-year-old star wants Tony Khan to sign his wife to AEW someday

AEW star wants his wife to be signed to the company in Tony Khan's promotion. The stars in question are none other than Brian Cage, and his wife Melissa Santos.

Amid Hispanic Heritage Month 2023, AEW has signed various wrestlers of Hispanic descent, such as Andrade El Idolo, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, and the Lucha Brothers, among others.

However, former FTW champion Brian Cage, took to Twitter to express his desire for AEW to sign his wife, Melissa Santos. The latter, who's also a professional wrestler and ring announcer, has worked with various promotions like Women of Wrestling and Lucha Underground. She's also known for her role as a ring announcer for Impact Wrestling.

In a recent tweet, Brian Cage shared an image of AEW wrestlers of Hispanic descent and a playful statement towards Tony Khan to sign his wife. Check out his tweet here.

"Happy to share and realize we need to get a s**y ring announcer on here after she gives birth. @ThisIsMelSantos," Cage tweeted.

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will sign Melissa Santos to his promotion.

Melissa Santos comments on why she called out AEW regarding Brian Cage

Few years ago, Melissa Santos made headlines after posting a video tweet believing that her husband, Brain Cage, was being misused by Tony Khan. She reiterated that her husband was already a household name in different companies, and people should look out for his work.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Santos pointed out the reason behind why she called out the promotion.

"I feel like my gosh, I wanna see him more like I used to, right? It’s just at Lucha Underground, he was being used all the time and it was different companies, right? In IMPACT, you’re the champion and I’m not asking, ‘Hey! Let’s just make him the champion.’ No, it’s just like I wanna see my husband more, you know."

A few months ago, it was reported that Cage had re-signed with the promotion, and now, he is featured in a tag team with Big Bill on TV.

