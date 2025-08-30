4 Stars Chris Jericho Could Form a Faction With if He Returns to WWE

Chris Jericho has been an active part of the pro wrestling business for more than three decades. From being The Millennium Man in WWE to Le Champion in AEW, Jericho has been a prime example of evolution in the industry. Moreover, he became All Elite Wrestling's first signee in 2019 and was a huge driving force in establishing it as a top wrestling promotion.However, Jericho has been absent from their television programming for a while now. Amid his hiatus, there have been major reports about him returning to WWE, with Jericho himself stirring the conversation with subtle hints on social media. Moreover, his AEW contract is set to expire next year.Should he make his way back to the Stamford-based promotion, a logical booking could call for him to form a faction, much like he has done in AEW, like The Inner Circle and Learning Tree.Here are the top four picks to join Chris Jericho's stable if he returns to WWE.#4. Austin TheoryAustin Theory has been a part of multiple top WWE storylines and has won several titles and accolades over the years. His recent partnership saw him team up with another young talent, Grayson Waller, who was emerging as a captivating tag team.However, WWE split them up off-screen recently and aligned Waller with The New Day. With Theory left on the sidelines, he could be picked up by Chris Jericho if her returns to the company, which could be a major resurgence for his promising career as an in-ring competitor.#3. Carmelo HayesMuch like Chris Jericho, a young and rising talent who has similar charisma and style to him is Carmelo Hayes. He was called up to the main roster last year after an incredible NXT tenure and has worked with top names so far, like Cody Rhodes and Andrade.Moreover, he has been teaming with veteran star The Miz recently, which is proving to be a turning point in his career. Should Jericho come back to his old stomping grounds, Hayes would make a perfect fit for a faction formed by the former AEW World Champion.#2. Pete DunneIf Chris Jericho makes his comeback to WWE and decides to form a faction, he would surely need a dominant muscle on his team. A top pick could be the aggressive Pete Dunne.The Bruiserweight seems to have been lost in the shuffle; however, he has shown remarkable potential during his past tenure in NXT UK and NXT. Dunne aligning with Jericho as part of a stable could be a huge career move for him to become a regular presence on WWE television programming.#1. Aleister BlackA top choice that could prove to be a great fit for a Chris Jericho faction in WWE is Aleister Black. The former NXT Champion has a captivating presence with immense potential that needs the right direction to thrive as a top WWE Superstar. It could come from the veteran himself, Chris Jericho, should he make his return to the promotion.The first-ever WWE Undisputed Champion has helped many rising stars in their careers, and Black could benefit a lot under the tutelage of Jericho.