4-time champion would be better off leaving WWE after being misused for years, Mark Henry says

A former WWE champion should leave the company, according to Hall of Famer Mark Henry. The star in question is Ricochet.

It was recently reported that Ricochet was on his way out of WWE after being in the company for over six years. He also won the Intercontinental, United States, NXT North American, and Speed championships during his tenure. He is rumored to join AEW after his imminent departure.

Mark Henry recently shared his thoughts on Ricochet's future in pro wrestling. On the Busted Open podcast, Henry said The Human Highlight Reel should trust his potential and explore his options while he is still in his prime.

"He can go out on his (...) in faith in himself. A lot of people are afraid to do that and he is not a bad person. So (...) somebody like him, the door would be open, 'cause you could always use Ricochet. But if Ricochet feels like, 'Ah, you know, I'm not 26 anymore. If I'm going to go and be able to be the Ricochet that I want to be, I want to do it while I am still young enough to be that guy.' This is the time to do it."

The former World Heavyweight Champion further mentioned that Ricochet should be in a company where his skills are being appropriately utilized.

"From 28 to about 34, you have to make the decision about what your 35 to 40 is going to look like. You're in your prime, but if you're not being used in your prime or you feel like you're being trivialized in your prime, then you have to make the move," Henry added. [0:06 - 1:10]

Did Ricochet make his final WWE appearance on RAW?

On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Bron Breakker defeated Ilja Dragunov. While Breakker was assaulting The Mad Dragon, Ricochet showed up and took out the second-generation star.

Breakker ultimately exacted revenge on Ricochet by brutally assaulting him in the backstage area. As a result, the four-time WWE champion left the arena in an ambulance.

Before the show, reports indicated that this week's RAW would mark The Human Highlight Reel's final appearance on WWE TV. The company seemingly wrote Ricochet off storylines by booking Bron Breakker to assault him. It will be interesting to see what's next for the high-flyer.

