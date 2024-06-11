Rumors of former US Champion's WWE departure seemingly confirmed after brutal assault on RAW

There were many rumors that former United States and Intercontinental Champion Ricochet would be leaving WWE when his contract expires this summer, and he was expected to be written off TV. That has seemingly come true on the June 10 episode of RAW.

The rumors suggested that Ricochet would be written off television by Bron Breakker to wrap up his time with WWE. Ricochet reportedly informed the people in charge that he would not renew his contract and was expected to join AEW.

This week on RAW, Ricochet saved Ilja Dragunov from a post-match beatdown from Bron Breakker. However, after assisting Dragunov backstage, he was brutally assaulted by Bron Breakker, who sent him flying to the exterior of a production truck before smashing him into the glass of a car.

This brutal assault has seemingly confirmed the rumors of Ricochet's exit.

Afterward, Samantha Irvin was spotted crying and entered the ambulance with Ricochet.

This could be the last time we ever see him on WWE television.

As for Bron Breakker, it's another major accomplishment for him as he is set to run on a path of destruction. It remains to be seen if General Manager Adam Pearce fines him for his actions.

