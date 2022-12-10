4-time champion details loss of AEW locker room hierarchy following The Elite-CM Punk backstage melee (Exclusive)

AEW's locker room desperately needs a change in the heirarchial atmosphere, according to wrestling veteran EC3.

Ever since the infamous backstage brawl between The Elite and CM Punk, Tony Khan's Promotion has had to deal with multiple setbacks this year. With Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks now returning to the AEW scene, the Second City Saint's reappearance has started to seem like a non-existent possibility.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Outlaws, he agreed with Booker T's previous statement that the lack of discipline is the root cause of the problems. He also stated how this had resulted in a distinct absence of leadership.

That was such an important thing back in the day and I know like Gen Zs and the millenials, (...) they'll go complain 'ya back in the day everyone was on drugs and there were no laws.' They were, but one action doesn't negate the fact that another action needs to take place. This industry deserves and demands respect, and respect in the locker room. And look, bad blood, beef? He*l yeah. You know what that means to me? Money. " (7:22 - 7:49)

It remains to be seen if Tony Khan will alter his management of AEW to handle things better in the coming months.

Wrestling Veteran Jim Cornette also criticized The Elite's recent actons in AEW

EC3 and Booker T are seemingly not the only ones unimpressed by Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks' recent actions, as Jim Cornette slammed the faction as well.

The Elite are currently locked in a best-of-seven match series against the Death Triangle, with the World Trios Titles at stake. While the storyline seems normal enough, Jim Cornette stated on The Jim Cornette Experience that this was intended to mock CM Punk.

"This is the buckaroos and Twinkle Toes and all of their stooges, sycophants and enablers mast*rb*ting themselves on National Television (...) All those extra fans you brought that didn't want to see us because they tuned us out.' And that's what they're doing. They are f*ck*ng rubbing it in Punk's face and Larry's face." (1:26 - 1:59)

Only time will tell if The Elite will respond to the growing criticism over the next few weeks.

