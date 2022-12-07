"They are f*ck*ng rubbing it in" - WWE veteran launches a verbal tirade at The Elite for taking shots at CM Punk on AEW Dynamite

Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks recently came under fire for their subtle shots against CM Punk on AEW programming.

The confrontation between CM Punk and The Elite has certainly left fans divided. While the return of Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks has seemingly indicated that Tony Khan favors them instead of CM Punk in the dispute, many believe that the rift between the two sides has deepened.

The Elite have not shied away from seemingly mocking The Second City Saint. On his podcast The Jim Cornette Experience, the former WWE manager stated his belief that the recent best-of-seven series between The Elite and Death Triangle is apparently a mockery of CM Punk.

"This is the buckaroos and Twinkle Toes and all of their stooges, sycophants and enablers mast*rb*ting themselves on National Television to show Punk 'Hey we're working every week and we're out here doing our art because we won. And so we make fun of you and we make fun of the people that like you. All those extra fans you brought that didn't want to see us because they tuned us out.' And that's what they're doing. They are f*ck*ng rubbing it in Punk's face and Larry's face." (1:26 - 1:59)

The Elite's antics in AEW have also been criticized by WWE veteran Booker T

Apart from Jim Cornette, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T has also been harshly critical of The Elite's recent appearances.

During the return match of The Elite in AEW, they quite blatantly mocked CM Punk by recreating a botch by the former AEW World Champion. Booker T stated on his Hall of Fame podcast that such antics were harmful since it just brings up unpleasant past experiences.

"I'm perplexed on that situation right there just because I don't think [there] was anything tasteful about it," Booker said to Brad Gilmore on his Hall Of Fame podcast. "I don't think rehashing what happened a couple of months ago as opposed to letting it go away is making anything better as far as that company goes and if Tony Khan knew about it and signed off on it and they know CM Punk isn't coming back, they probably going to be thinking about moving their headquarters," he said, commenting on how often AEW goes to Chicago. [H/T: Wrestling Inc]

It remains to be seen what The Elite have planned for their upcoming matches in the future.

