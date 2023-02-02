4-time champion in WWE praises controversial finish which made "Brock [Lesnar] look like a killer"

WWE veteran Brock Lesnar might be a part-time wrestler today, but across his lengthy career, he's had numerous memorable moments where he came across as a monster. Dax Harwood recently discussed one of Lesnar's bloodiest matches and why the finish worked despite the controversy.

While Harwood finds himself in AEW at this stage, the star spent years in WWE where he established himself alongside Cash Wheeler as The Revival. Despite this, the stars never once went up against Lesnar, and looking at his 2016 SummerSlam match against Randy Orton, the duo are likely grateful.

During the latest FTR with Dax Harwood, the AEW star defended the finish to the match, which a referee had stopped due to Lesnar assaulting Orton to the point where he began to bleed.

"Oh, no! Especially in this day where fights are stopped because of referee stoppage. I think anytime you can do something different for a finish, I always think it’s great – if it’s executed properly. Brock Lesnar legit is one of the baddest men in the world, and that’s a way to make Brock look like a killer without pinning Randy." (35:25 onward).

WWE @WWE



Happy birthday, We'll never forget the first time The Beast battled a very young @RandyOrton Happy birthday, @BrockLesnar We'll never forget the first time The Beast battled a very young @RandyOrton.Happy birthday, @BrockLesnar! https://t.co/yZmDWuwEap

Harwood also recently commented on Brock Lesnar squashing Kofi Kingston and winning the WWE Championship back in 2019.

Missed out on last night's AEW Dynamite? Catch up with the results right here.

Dax Harwood also recalled his initial reaction to the WWE SummerSlam bout

While Dax wasn't phased by the finish, Chris Jericho wasn't happy with Brock Lesnar and allegedly started a fight with the WWE star. Jericho commented on the tussle back in 2022 and claimed he wasn't afraid of The Beast Incarnate.

During the same podcast, Dax stated that he wasn't bothered by the segment since he believed that it was simply a work.

"In my opinion, I thought that was the idea. I was like: these are two professionals, their careers are kind of parallel, but I am sure and I was sure that that was part of the plan. There was no reason for Brock to have any malicious intent to go out and elbow Randy across the eye for no reason. I thought it was a work." (34:31 onward).

Brock Lesnar will undoubtedly go down as one of the biggest WWE Superstars of this generation. Could Dax Harwood carve out a similar legacy for FTR in the tag team division of pro wrestling? Only time will tell.

If you use the quotes above, please credit FTR with Dax Harwood and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

Is The Undertaker returning to WWE in a new role? A WWE Hall of Famer thinks so. Click here for more

Poll : 0 votes