4-time WWE 24/7 Champion open to joining AEW

A former WWE Superstar expressed interest in joining AEW in the future. The star in question is Elijah fka Elias.

From 'Walk With Elias' to becoming Ezekiel, the 36-year-old star had many ups and downs during his nine-year journey in WWE. The promotion never utilized him properly until post-WrestleMania 38, when 'Zeke" arrived.

Following a brief program with Kevin Owens, the four-time 24/7 Champion was released from the promotion in September 2023. Following this, Elias became Elijah, currently performing at independent promotions.

In an interview with Monopoly Events, the former WWE Superstar recently discussed signing with NJPW, TNA, and AEW.

"From a personal standpoint, I think it would be cool to go to Japan and work for New Japan, just to show something that people might have not expected. They might associate me in a certain way, and I would love to just kind of blow that expectation away. I have plenty of ideas about how to evolve my character or take it to the next step, and I feel like you need a TV audience in order to show that," he said. "We'll have to see what opportunities come my way and which way we go, but all three of them are very appealing." said Elijah said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

Road Dogg speculates Elijah would be an excellent signing for AEW

On his Oh You Didn't Know podcast, WWE legend Road Dogg stated that the Jacksonville-based promotion should sign the 36-year-old star due to his musical skills.

"(He) 100% (has a future in wrestling). If the other place doesn’t scoop him up - I just don’t know why you wouldn’t. There’s money on the table with music.”

As of now, no report on him signing with any major promotion has surfaced.

