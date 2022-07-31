"It’s more about love" - 4-time WWE Champion breaks silence about the controversial allegations made towards Vince McMahon

Bryan Danielson has commented on the controversial allegations against his former boss Vince McMahon.

In one of the biggest stories of the year reported by The Wall Street Journal, it was highlighted that the ex-WWE CEO/Chairman allegedly made hush money payments to several former employees.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc., Danielson briefly discussed the issue. Without going into detail, the former WWE Champion said:

“So, one, first thing I should say is no comment. Second thing I should say about stuff and just Vince, in general, is maybe it’s more about love. If you love somebody, is that people make mistakes and you love them regardless.”

Danielson is a former WWE Superstar who won the promotion's world title on four occasions. During his time in the company, he was also involved in several memorable storylines, including one against The Authority a few years ago.

After initially retiring from professional wrestling, the former Daniel Bryan was permitted to make his return to in-ring action in 2018. However, the 41-year-old departed the company in 2021.

Bryan Danielson also opened up about wanting to be fired by Vince McMahon and co.

During his absence from in-ring competition in WWE, Bryan Danielson worked as the General Manager of SmackDown.

Speaking on The Sessions with Renee Paquette live from Starrcast V recently, Danielson claimed that he would often use certain words in the hope of getting fired by Vince McMahon's promotion.

The American Dragon said:

“A little bit of a nightmare for me. I enjoyed it in the sense of sometimes I was trying to get fired, so bringing up fisting on Talking Smack.”

He further explained his point:

“Please don’t talk about James Ellsworth having a huge hog, and I'd just bring it up constantly because I was so frustrated at not being cleared to wrestle that I was ready to go. Sometimes they'd bring me to TV just to do Talking Smack.”

Danielson is currently a part of the Blackpool Combat Club faction, alongside former WWE stars Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and William Regal in AEW. The group also consists of Wheeler Yuta, who is the ROH Pure Champion.

Do you want The American Dragon to return to WWE in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.

Was a former WWE Champion considered for Judgment Day? Hear our exclusive interview right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far