4-time WWE Champion details project pitch with AEW's Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho is considered a jack of many trades owing to his wrestling skills, being a vocalist, actor and podcast host, among others. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently shared a project pitch he wanted to pursue in collaboration with The Wizard during their tenure in the McMahon-led company.

The former AEW World Champion is the lead vocalist for Fozzy, a metal band created in 1999. Additionally, Jericho has acted in a few films. Known for his witty mic skills, he has captivated fans since his WWE debut in the late 90s.

On the latest edition of the The Kurt Angle Show podcast, the WWE veteran talked about being a big fan of the band Kiss and how their drummer Peter Criss inspired him to learn the instrument. He further stated his ideation for a music production project with The Wizard:

"I never played in a band," Angle said. "I would play in a studio at my house. I'd play music and I would drum to it. I always wanted to do a band. I actually came up with the idea in WWE with Chris Jericho. I wanted to start a band in WWE and make some songs and have WWE produce it." (H/T Fightful)

AEW President Tony Khan had a vested interest in signing Kurt Angle to the promotion during its early months. However, the Hall of Famer demanded a salary amounting to $300,000 per match.

Kurt Angle was unhappy with the ending to his match against Chris Jericho at No Way Out 2000

Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho were crucial to WWE's transition in the late 90s during the iconic Attitude Era.

At No Way Out in 2000, Angle and Jericho competed in a singles match for the Intercontinental Championship. The AEW star was accompanied by Chyna for the match. Towards the end, the two men were outside the ring when Kurt attempted to hit his opponent with the title belt but bumped into Chyna instead. This created confusion, which worked in Angle's advantage.

On an episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the Hall of Famer cited his dislike for the way their match ended:

"I loved the match with Chris, I just didn't like the finish," Angle said. "I thought that the referee being outside the ring with Chyna for way too long just felt like, a little too drawn out. It just wasn't, it wasn't a clever finish, it could've been better." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Chris Jericho is currently in his first reign as ROH Champion in All Elite Wrestling, adding to his list of accolades across the promotions he's been associated with.

