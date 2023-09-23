4-Time WWE Champion explains why playing a heel was easier

A four-time WWE Champion recently explained the contrast between a heel and a babyface and why he finds it easier to be the former. The star in question is Paul Wight.

Paul Wight is most well-known for his work in WWE, where he performed for more than 20 years as The Big Show and won the company's top titles, including the WWE and World Heavyweight Championship. The 51-year-old has also worked in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling (AEW) since 2021.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Paul Wight (a.k.a. Big Show) said due to his size and presence, it was easier to tell a story from a psychological standpoint as a heel. He said:

"I think it was easier to be a heel. Because it’s easier to tell that story from a psychological standpoint. People understand presence and size and all that. I think babyface was a little harder sometimes because if you’re selling and your opponent’s not aggressive enough, they kind go, ‘C’mon, you big pu*sy. Get up,’ you know what I mean? ‘No, I’m trying to sell. He’s just really doesn’t know what to do yet.’ But as a heel, I think it was easier because I had more control over the match on how things went, and the heel is very important in a match, especially in a giant match." (H/T- Fightful)

The former WWE Champion added that the heel plays a crucial role in determining the tone and pace of the match and setting up the babyface for big moments.

"The heel is very important for setting a lot of the tone and a lot of the pace and setting up the babyface. So I felt like I did a really good job of working with talent as a heel and setting them up, then either when they picked me up or did whatever they did, it meant something," said Paul Wight. (H/T - Fightful)

Expand Tweet

WWE Hall Of Famer Bret Hart joked about coming out of retirement to face Paul Wight

Recently speaking to DAZN, Paul narrated a funny incident involving Bret Hart, who was traveling with the 51-year-old on a tour bus. While Paul wanted to go to sleep, Bret Hart said he wanted to talk about an idea about a match.

According to Wight, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke for an hour just to keep him from going to bed.

“He went on for an hour explaining how we get in the match and how we’d start the program, and he gets to the finish of me tripping over the Canadian flag and then he beats me with a small package. So he just ribbed me for an hour to keep me awake. I went, ‘Bret, you’re lucky. I should throw you off my bus.'” [H/T Fightful]

What are your favorite moments from Paul Wight's (Big Show) WWE career? Tell us in the comments section below

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star