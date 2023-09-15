"I should throw you off my bus" - 5-time WWE Champion once joked about coming out of retirement against Paul Wight

Paul Wight is one of the most recognizable faces in the wrestling industry. He has been wrestling for over 30 years and has taken on some of the best names in the business.

Wight recently revealed a hilarious incident that involved WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart.

Wight was speaking to DAZN when he shared a story of how Bret played a prank on him that was one hour long:

“Bret and I actually talked about having a match one time. This is after he was retired. He was riding with me on my tour bus, and I had given him the remote to the TV because I was going to go to bed, and he says, ‘Hey, before you go to bed, I want to run an idea by you.'”

Wight then revealed how Bret spoke continuously for an hour just to keep him awake:

“He went on for an hour explaining how we get in the match and how we’d start the program, and he gets to the finish of me tripping over the Canadian flag and then he beats me with a small package. So he just ribbed me for an hour to keep me awake. I went, ‘Bret, you’re lucky. I should throw you off my bus.'” [H/T Fightful]

Per what Paul Wight said, Bret Hart is an interesting personality to have around, not just for his humor but also for his expertise.

Paul Wight named in PED scandal

Paul Wight’s name came up in the Biogenesis probe 10 years ago. Unredacted documents obtained by ESPN revealed the AEW star’s name, among others.

The investigation, which was dubbed “Operation Strikeout,” saw a lot of big names get suspended. Baseball legends like Alex Rodriguez and Ryan Braun were suspended after their names were involved.

Paul Wight, who was then known as The Big Show, was also named, but his attorney, Edward Brennan, said that he had never failed a drug test:

"Paul never treated with Bosch. Paul never took any PEDs from Ugi or anyone else. He is as clean as you can be. More importantly, he would never take any PEDs because of his underlying medical condition," Brennan said. [H/T: ESPN]

Paul has not yet commented on the whole situation, and seeing what he has to say will be interesting.

