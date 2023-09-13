AEW star Paul Wight (fka Big Show) named in massive PED scandal

AEW talent Paul Wight (fka Big Show in WWE) has been named in the Biogenesis probe, which took place a decade ago. New unredacted documents from the investigation have been obtained by ESPN and listed Wight's name among several other athletes and entertainers.

The Biogenesis investigation, dubbed "Operation Strikeout" by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, saw 21 Major League Baseball players receive suspensions, including notable names like Alex Rodriguez, Nelson Cruz, and Ryan Braun. This also led to the conviction of Tony Bosch, a self-proclaimed biochemist.

In the over 1400 unredacted pages of investigative documents obtained by ESPN, AEW's Paul Wight was linked to the Biogenesis scandal.

In a 2014 interview, Bosch stated he treated Wight in 2009-2010. He also claimed that his then-partner, Jorge "Ugi" Velazquez, administered additional performance-enhancing drugs to the former WWE star "behind [Bosch's] back."

Through his attorney, Edward Brennan, the former Big Show admitted having Bosch and Velazquez in his home for a "Thanksgiving open house." This, along with one other occasion, were the only times Wight and Bosch met, according to Brennan.

Additionally, Brennan said that Paul Wight had never failed a drug test and that partaking in any PED usage would seriously threaten Wight, who suffered from endocrine system disorder.

"Paul never treated with Bosch. Paul never took any PEDs from Ugi or anyone else. He is as clean as you can be. More importantly, he would never take any PEDs because of his underlying medical condition," Brennan said. [H/T: ESPN]

In the probe, authorities did not target the alleged PED users, only the drugs' suppliers. Wight is yet to have offered a public comment on the situation.

Paul Wight provides health update amid lengthy in-ring hiatus in AEW

While best known for his in-ring work in WWE, Paul Wight has primarily worked as a commentator while contracted to AEW. He has, however, performed between the ropes on a sporadic basis for the Jacksonville-based promotion, and he hopes to do so again imminently.

In an interview with Metro, Wight revealed his current fitness goals:

"Right now, I’m at about 414, 413 [lbs]. I wanna try to get back down to about 385, so I’ve still got work to do"

Wight's most recent match was on an episode of AEW Dark: Elevation way back in March 2022.

