4-time WWE champion "Heartbroken" after what went down on AEW Dynamite this week 

Former WWE Superstar Roderick Strong recently expressed that he felt heartbroken following the events that went down during the episode of AEW Dynamite this week.

The Messiah of the Backbreaker was usually seen reacting to Adam Cole and MJF's segments from backstage, but this week he could not take it anymore and went out to say what was on his mind. However, things took a quick turn and left him heartbroken.

The four-time WWE champion posted an image of himself being embraced by The Kingdom following MJF's verbal barrage against him during the segment. He expressed how he was heartbroken following how Adam Cole seemingly turned to his "new friend" over him.

"Heartbroken. #aew," he said.

Former WWE Superstar talks about how hard it was to keep his AEW debut a secret

Roderick Strong revealed recently how he felt about having to hide details of his AEW debut from others. He debuted almost four months ago, in what was a shocker, as his status as a free agent after his WWE stint was a big question mark.

In his appearance on AEW Unrestricted podcast, Strong talked about how it felt being a big secret kept in wrestling. Everything regarding his debut, including his theme song, was not disclosed to everyone, including some of his family.

"It was very difficult. I feel bad because I misled some people. I didn't outright lie, but it's one of those things where you realize, especially nowadays, there are no real secrets anymore in wrestling. To actually be able to be one is huge. It's something people remember forever. Having Killswitch Engage, that song means so much to me. It was too perfect. Definitely difficult [to keep the secret]," he said.

After his arrival at the promotion, Roderick Strong is now entangled in his first real storyline. His possible involvement with The Kingdom has added an interesting angle to his friendship with Adam Cole.

