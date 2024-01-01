4-time WWE Champion could have rejected Tony Khan's offer before CM Punk's firing, says Hall Of Famer (Exclusive)

A former WWE Champion is currently a part of AEW's disciplinary committee. The star in question is Bryan Danielson. He was apparently one of the few people who were involved in the decision making behind the firing of CM Punk from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Many critics and veterans were wondering if adding a wrestler to such a committee was a good move. Recently, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long stated that it was important to have pro wrestlers in such groups as they could understand a fellow wrestler's point of view.

Mac Davis also questioned AEW's decision to put The American Dragon in such a difficult situation.

While speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, Bill Apter said that Danielson could've rejected the offer to join the disciplinary committee if he wanted to.

"He could've said no," Bill Apter said. (4: 47 - 4: 51)

Bryan Danielson also helps Tony Khan in terms of booking

Recently, Tony Khan revealed that he has a team of several people who help him in managing the booking of AEW storylines.

While speaking at the Worlds End media call, the AEW President said that Bryan Danielson and Dean Malenko assisted in the promotion's booking, along with few other names.

"We have a great group of people, right now in my office, just as an example, yesterday, we had a great group with Bryan Danielson, Will Washington, Jimmy Jacobs, Sonjay Dutt, Sarah Stock, and Dean Malenko, and several others that were in my office throughout the day at various points. Bryan had his match and people were in and out. I think everybody had great points and there were number of other people. But I did come up with a lot of it and we've been on an incredible run of shows," said Tony Khan.

Bryan Danielson will face Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom 18 on January 4 at the Tokyo Dome.

