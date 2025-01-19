4-time WWE champion says his boss would love to sign Malakai Black: "I'd be cool with it, I want to kick his a**" [Exclusive]

Former WWE star Malakai Black has been the talk of the town lately due to his reported departure from All Elite Wrestling. Former WWE and current NWA star, EC3 has claimed that NWA President Billy Corgan would love to sign the former NXT Champion.

Some recent reports have suggested that Malakai Black is leaving AEW. However, it has also been brought up that Black has been vocal about stepping away from professional wrestling. This makes the veteran's future in the business unsure but many believe that Black is heading back to WWE. Former star EC3 has a different take as he wants to see The House of Black leader come to NWA.

In the recent episode of Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws podcast, EC3 expressed his desire to see Malakai Black in NWA. He believes Billy Corgan would book his character well and praised Malakai Black's talents.

"I mean, Malakai Black, I'd love to come to the NWA so I can kick his a** all around the place. But I don't think any company wouldn't be interested in him in some way, shape or form. He's a unique talent, he's a dynamic talent. He's got a presence and a charisma to him. (...) Billy obviously has a very creative mind when it comes to characters. (...) He probably has some pretty cool ideas for him. I think bringing him in, because that's a pretty big pickup."

EC3 further said that if NWA gets Malakai Black, they should treat him as a big deal and book him as an attraction. EC3 also sent a message to Black and would love to get into the ring with him.

"You got to treat it as a big deal and you got to make it an attraction. And I think that's one thing wrestling tends to not do well enough is treat certain dynamics as attractions, as opposed to putting them in. (...) I think attractions need to have just a different feeling to it and be treated as such. So if we're going to, you know, we're making some moves coming in the old NWA, but that would be a very significant one for what's going to happen in the future. I'd be cool with it. And I want to kick his a**." [3:09 - 4:36]

EC3 has never competed in a singles bout against former WWE star Malakai Black

EC3 and Malakai Black were both part of NXT and WWE's main roster at the same time. However, the two stars never went head-to-head in singles competition. However, both stars did have some interactions in NXT and even competed in tag team matches.

During an episode of NXT UK in 2018, Malakai Black teamed up with Ricochet to defeat EC3 and Velveteen Dream in a tag team match.

Fans will have to wait and see what the future holds for Malakai Black in professional wrestling.

