4-time WWE Champion speaks out about unrealistic expectation from current wrestling talents

A certain multi-time WWE Champion recently found it hard to understand the goal of wrestling talents nowadays, as he felt this wasn't anything important. He was talking about the star ratings for matches.

Cope (fka Adam Copeland) is a veteran with over thirty years of experience across the industry. His experience in the business is second to none. The Rated-R Superstar had to deal with an early retirement in WWE before fortunately having a chance for a second life in wrestling.

During his appearance on Up Close, Cope spoke about star ratings for wrestling matches. He could not understand why these were important to the point that the talent would go out of their way and put in too much effort just to attain them. He advised them to just go out and have fun and not worry about any metrics of some sort.

"Star ratings for wrestling, what does that even mean? The pressure that I see talent put on themselves to try and attain this thing that doesn’t even exist. Just go and have fun that’s what it’s supposed to be, that’s why you got into wrestling is to have fun. There’s no other reason to do it, it’s not normal to land on your back for a living." [H/T EWrestlingNews]

The WWE Hall of Famer revealed how long he has till retirement

During the same interview, Cope spoke about his career possibly reaching its final years. He talked about his retirement plans and how he hoped to elevate a young talent before he called it a career.

The legend also revealed that he believed he still had two years in him. He mentioned how his leg injury last year may have extended this, as he had to make up for missed time.

"I'm thinking, maybe, two years. Being off with a broken leg has kind of extended it. Six months that I've been off; tack that on," he said. [H/T: Fightful]

The former WWE Superstar is currently feuding with Jon Moxley and The Death Riders. It remains to be seen if he'll be the one to finally take him down.

