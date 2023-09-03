4-time WWE Champion surprisingly returns to AEW after CM Punk's departure

CM Punk's supposed replacement for a feud has just been revealed. After a lengthy absence from injury, Bryan Danielson made his return to AEW.

The American Dragon was previously out with an arm injury he suffered during his match against Kazuchika Okada at Forbidden Door in June this year. The timeline for the four-time WWE Champion's return has been a big question mark for quite some time. However, all speculation has now been laid to rest.

To start Collision tonight, Ricky Starks took the mic and called out WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat for a strap match at All Out tomorrow. Steamboat came out holding a contract and confronted Starks, seemingly hinting that he was accepting the bout.

The contract had Ricky Starks vs. "The Dragon" on it, but after Starks signed, Ricky Steamboat revealed he had a different "Dragon" in mind for the match, which turned out to be The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson.

Expand Tweet

CM Punk was the man Ricky Starks feuded with prior to his suspension. With the Absolute One finally being available to wrestle just in time for All Out, everyone expected a match between the two men. Punk's recent firing ended all the chances of that happening.

What are your reactions to Bryan Danielson's return? Let us know in the comments section below.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here