4-time WWE World Champion returns to AEW Collision, gets ambushed 

A multi-time WWE Champion has just made their return to AEW Collision for the first time in around five months to confront a top star ahead of their match at Revolution. This would be Chris Jericho.

Jericho has not been seen on the Saturday show since late September when he was still competing alongside Kenny Omega as a tag team prior to him being sidelined due to health issues.

He came out tonight to confront Wardlow, who was going off on how he was going to win the All-Star Scramble at Revolution pay-per-view and how he was happy about finally getting the recognition he deserved.

The former WWE Superstar wished to remind Wardlow that the men in the match weren't a bunch of nobodies, and they could end up winning over him. He then talked about himself and how he was a multi-time world champion and someone with a great resume in AEW.

The Ocho then began to pick a fight with the former TNT Champion and was about to storm to the ring, but he was blindsided by Powerhouse Hobbs, another man who was in the All-Star Scramble.

These three men, along with Lance Archer, Hook, Brian Cage, Magnus, and Dante Martin, will share the ring tomorrow, with the winner earning a shot at the AEW World Championship.

