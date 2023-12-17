Kenny Omega's health situation was "very, very serious" before he got to the hospital - Reports

Kenny Omega recently took to social media to announce his indefinite hiatus due to a health condition. The 40-year-old posted a picture from the hospital bed and said he was in pain for some time but kept delaying the treatment as long as he could.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer gave details about Omega's illness. The veteran reported that the 40-year-old was in a lot of pain on the recent edition of Dynamite, during which he had an in-ring segment with Chris Jericho. The Cleaner earlier thought it was a hernia, but after he went to the hospital, he was diagnosed with diverticulitis.

"Kenny Omega was hurting really bad on Dynamite when he did the promo with Chris Jericho. By that point, his condition was really bad before he went to the hospital and found out he had diverticulitis," Dave Meltzer said.

Meltzer added that if Omega had delayed seeking medical assistance anymore, it could have been much worse, and no one knows the timeline for his return.

"If he had not gone in another day or so, it could have been horrendous. It is not known how long Omega's going to be out, nobody does," Meltzer added.

Matt Riddle makes heartbreaking comment about Kenny Omega

Former WWE Superstar Matt Riddle recently talked about his future and reacted to the former AEW World Champion's illness in his first interview since the WWE release.

In a conversation with Muscle Man Malcolm, the King of Bros said he wanted to keep wrestling, and working in NJPW was on his bucket list. However, the 37-year-old added that he wanted to wrestle Kenny Omega and expressed sadness over his recent health scare.

“I would say I am going to keep wrestling you know, I’m really good at it so probably keep doing that, do some things I haven’t done before. I haven’t wrestled in New Japan [Pro Wrestling] so that’s on the bucket list for 2024 amongst other things. I don’t know, Kenny [Omega] is hurt now, that was sad, I really wanted to wrestle him and after my release I thought that might be an opportunity," Matt Riddle said. [H/T WrestleTalk]

