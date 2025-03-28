40-year-old star claims he was offered new AEW contract after threatening legal action

AEW has faced several controversies over the past few years. The CM Punk All In 2023 dispute is known by fans worldwide. Interestingly, the Best in the World was involved in another issue, with a former wrestler in the company.

Earlier this year, former AEW star Ryan Nemeth filed a lawsuit against company founder and president Tony Khan and CM Punk. The 40-year-old accused them of breach of contract, breach of implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing, assault, and more. Recently, Nemeth posted an elaborate article on his Substack, where he revealed that he was offered a new contract with the company after threatening legal action.

"I was on the receiving end of some pretty insane abuse from my former employer. I did all the things you’re supposed to do: I communicated. I spoke to HR. I spoke to Legal. I spoke to my bosses. I kept records. I have witnesses. I was even offered a settlement. Then, instead of those terms being honored, in a very bizarre pseudo U-turn of events, I was offered a new contract with AEW in lieu of pursuing legal action," wrote Nemeth. [H/T 411 Mania]

Ryan Nemeth is the younger brother of former WWE star, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler). Both are currently signed to TNA Wrestling.

Former AEW star Ryan Nemeth's career accomplishments

Ryan Nemeth is one of those wrestlers who has performed in WWE as well as All Elite Wrestling. In the Stamford-based company, he was predominantly seen wrestling in NXT.

Nemeth is a former DDT Pro-Wrestling Iron Man Heavy Metal Champion, a former FCW Florida Tag Team Champion, and has won the OVW Southern Tag Team Championship twice. In 2021, Pro Wrestling Illustrated ranked him No. 491 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the world.

It remains to be seen how the legal battle between Nemeth and AEW plays out.

