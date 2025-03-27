2-time WWE World Heavyweight Champion takes big shot at Goldberg after comments on squash match

Goldberg posted a warning to a star he squashed while in WWE. The star has now responded and hit back at the legend.

The WWE legend and Dolph Ziggler faced off at WWE SummerSlam in 2019. The match saw Ziggler hit him with two superkicks, but the legend got back up like he was not affected by them at all, almost no-selling them. In typical fashion, he then hit the gigantic spear on Ziggler, almost breaking him in half. He then hit the Jackhammer to finish him and end the match.

Goldberg shared a video of the squash match on his X account and said that everyone should be careful what they ask for. In the video, Ziggler also demanded that they fight after the match, and there was more of the same, with the star being hit with spear after spear as the WWE legend came back to hit him repeatedly.

"Be careful what you ask for."

Ziggler today reposted the video and said that it was not he who had asked for it, and the only one who had wanted all of that was no one but Goldberg himself.

"Or even what no one but goldblerg asked for."

Dolph Ziggler has made his feelings about Goldberg clear in the past

This is not the first time the star has taken a shot at the WWE legend. In the past, he has taken several shots at him, and once even talked about his experience of facing him in the ring.

Ziggler discussed whether it felt dangerous to work in the ring, and he said that most of the time, people don't think about dying in the ring, but when working with "Da Man", people thought about it a lot more.

“A lot of times you don't [think about dying in the ring] but maybe if you're in there with Goldberg, you think about it a lot more,” said Dolph Ziggler.

It remains to be seen who the legend will face when he returns to WWE for his last-ever match.

