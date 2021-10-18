If you're in [the ring] with Goldberg, you think about [death] a lot more,” Dolph Ziggler talks about working with Goldberg

In an interview with XeniaDidThat, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler discussed multiple topics, including whether he ever thought about dying in a WWE ring.

Ziggler responded by saying that those thoughts only entered his mind when he worked with Goldberg.

“A lot of times you don't [think about dying in the ring] but maybe if you're in there with Goldberg, you think about it a lot more,” said Dolph Ziggler (h/t Fightful)

In 2019, Dolph Ziggler and Goldberg faced off at WWE SummerSlam in a quick yet hard-hitting affair. The match was approximately 90 seconds long and, after an initial superkick flurry from Dolph Ziggler, Goldberg took control with a series of spears.

Goldberg later discussed how important his match against Ziggler was saying the bout helped him bounce back from his highly criticized match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown.

‘I think, for me, what the Ziggler match did was reaffirm my own self-confidence, not for anyone else. But I just needed to go out there and go through the motions, and know, man, just ’cause you stumble once, [it] doesn’t define you,’ said Goldberg, (h/t Metro.Uk)

Ziggler, along with other WWE Superstars, has had a rocky relationship with former WWE Universal Champion Goldberg. This past August, Dolph Ziggler criticized WWE fans who "cheer" when Goldberg periodically returns to WWE despite their usual groning about him.

Another superstar who's had issues with Goldberg is the current one-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Matt Riddle. Recently, Riddle talked about his differences in philosophy with Goldberg, following reports of intense relations backstage.

"I'll say this. I had my interaction with Goldberg, bumped into each other, he's not my bro, I get it, you're not my bro. I kept calling him bro and he didn't like that, whatever, you know me, I'm not the best listener. Then I talked to him after the match, we had a disagreement, you know, I think he has the belief... and it worked for him... all he needs is a couple of moves in wrestling to be one of the best, and he has the Spear and the Jackhammer. My philosophy is you gotta be good at everything, you gotta talk, you gotta be able to walk, you gotta be able to grapple, you gotta be able to suplex, you gotta be able to do it all, so we disagree on that," said Matt Riddle (h/t Sportskeeda)

Fast forward to today, Dolph Ziggler has been teaming up with Robert Rood while Goldberg is feuding with former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley. The two of them will face off at WWE Crown Jewel on 21st October 2021.

Alberto Del Rio says Dolph Ziggler "deserved" the World Heavyweight Championship

Last month, former WWE superstar Alberto Del Rio expressed that Dolph Ziggler cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase on him in 2013 was the right move:

Dolph Ziggler's Money in the Bank Cash-in on Alberto Del Rio is considered by many to be one of the best cash-ins of all time.

