WWE News: Goldberg reveals why he faced Dolph Ziggler at SummerSlam

Goldberg is a true legend

Speaking to Metro.co.uk, WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg asserted that his SummerSlam match against Dolph Ziggler was very important to him.

Additionally, the pro wrestling legend revealed how his match against Ziggler helped him quite a bit, especially since the bout came after Goldberg's widely-criticized match against The Undertaker.

Goldberg wanted to atone for his Super ShowDown match against The Undertaker.

It was in June of this year that WWE put forth a highly anticipated match pitting Goldberg against The Undertaker.

The matchup transpired at WWE’s Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia, and unfortunately witnessed both legendary performers botching multiple moves. The internet was set ablaze with criticism, but Goldberg has a good excuse for the lackluster match quality.

Goldberg talks fan criticism and goes into detail about his match with The Undertaker.

The WCW icon explained that he found himself on the receiving end of a considerable amount of criticism in the days following his June matchup against The Undertaker.

Goldberg added that while he generally doesn’t respond to being criticized by others over his performances, he does care about what people think.

Furthermore, Goldberg pointed out that if fans were to look at the match objectively, the fact is that he knocked himself out during the bout. He alluded that his in-ring struggles were due to being incapacitated, and that is why he failed in his match against the 300 pound Undertaker.

Goldberg noted the significance of his match against Dolph Ziggler.

Goldberg also stated that his subsequent match with Ziggler was important for his own self-confidence, so that he could go through the motions. He emphasized that simply stumbling once doesn’t have to define anyone.

Moreover, Goldberg confessed that he’s hyper-critical of himself, and that it’s both a blessing and a curse. This has helped him evolve into the man he is today.

The beloved pro wrestling performer also highlighted that he’s always striving to be better than everyone else, and the SummerSlam match against Ziggler helped him do just that.

