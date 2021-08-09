"I only need two moves" - Riddle gives details of recent interaction with Goldberg backstage on WWE RAW

It's fair to say that Riddle and Goldberg haven't always seen eye to eye, especially with Riddle's comments on Goldberg on Twitter a couple of years ago. Riddle gave his thoughts on Goldberg's in-ring ability, something the WWE and WCW legend was reportedly not happy about.

Riddle has recently been feuding with the RAW Tag Team Champions, Omos and AJ Styles. Riddle's tag team partner Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since late June.

Speaking to Sony Sports India, Riddle gave his thoughts on Goldberg and how they have a difference in opinion:

"I'll say this. I had my interaction with Goldberg, bumped into each other, he's not my bro, I get it, you're not my bro. I kept calling him bro and he didn't like that whatever, you know me, I'm not the best listener. Then I talked to him after the match, we had a disagreement, you know, I think he has the belief... and it worked for him... all he needs is a couple of moves in wrestling to be one of the best, and he has the Spear and the Jackhammer. My philosophy is you gotta be good at everything, you gotta talk, you gotta be able to walk, you gotta be able to grapple, you gotta be able to suplex, you gotta be able to do it all, so we disagree on that."

Riddle gives details of what Goldberg told him backstage on WWE RAW recently

Goldberg recently returned to RAW to challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship. Riddle was backstage when Goldberg was about to go out. He spoke about his interaction with the legend and, by the sounds of it, the two no longer have heat. Riddle also revealed what Goldberg told him backstage after the segment:

"Bill Goldberg is extremely entertaining, I can't take anything away from that but I'll tell you this, I saw Bill the other day before he challenged Bobby Lashley and he was walking to the Gorilla Position and I was standing there and I was with Damian Priest at the time and he says hi to everybody and then Goldberg comes up to me gives me a look. He was making a face and then he goes, 'Hey, congratulations kid....' and I was like, 'Oh man, Goldberg is kind of nice', so I gave him a little handshake and he went out and challenged Bobby and then he was coming out, through Gorilla again and I was like, 'Hey Goldberg, good stuff' and as he gave me a fist bump he says, 'I only need two moves' so I was like, 'Oh man, the guy's still got it'."

