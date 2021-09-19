"No one deserved it more than him" – Alberto Del Rio recalls losing the World Heavyweight Championship to WWE Star

While there are multiple contenders for the greatest WWE Money in the Bank cash in, Alberto Del Rio believes that Dolph Ziggler cashing in on him was the best of all.

The early 2010s were quite successful for Del Rio. He became the first ever Mexico-born to win the WWE Championship, and held the World Heavyweight Championship twice. Del Rio's first reign as the World Heavyweight Champion came to an end on RAW after WrestleMania 29.

Del Rio defeated Jack Swagger and Zeb Colter in a two-on-one handicap match on the April 8, 2013 episode of RAW. Del Rio was visibly fatigued and injured following the match, but the show wasn't over. Just as Del Rio was using the aid of the ropes to get himself to his feet, Ziggler's music hit causing the fans to erupt in one of the most memorable crowd reactions in WWE history.

Ziggler proceeded to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase, and won the World Heavyweight Championship. Earlier today on Twitter, Del Rio agreed with Ricardo Rodriguez's statement that Ziggler defeating Del Rio was the best WWE Cash in.

The former WWE Champion also shared his thoughts on Ziggler taking the title off of him.

Two months after the cash in, Del Rio got his rematch against Ziggler at Payback where he picked up the win, turning heel in the process. Ziggler never won a World Championship in WWE again.

Dolph Ziggler's career in WWE ever since

While his two World Championship reigns in WWE did elevate him to the main event level, Ziggler never managed to get his hands on a World Championship again. Nonetheless, Ziggler has won multiple titles since, and has played a huge role in helping up-and-coming stars in WWE.

He is also one of the most versatile members of the WWE roster, being able to fit in any spot on the card. Just a little over a year ago, he was competing against Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship in WWE's top feud at the time. Currently, he's well settled in a tag team with Robert Roode on SmackDown.

Also Read

Do you think Dolph Ziggler will win a world title again in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Wrestling legend Dutch Mantell addresses the Ric Flair controversy from Dark Side of the Ring here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh