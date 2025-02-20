40-year-old star fires hilarious shots at The Elite amid AEW absence

AEW's The Elite faction is currently one of the most influential groups in the company. They consist of the reigning Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada, former TNT Champion Jack Perry, and Executive Vice Presidents Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson (The Young Bucks).

The only Elite member who has been wrestling regularly on All Elite Wrestling as of late is the Rainmaker. Perry has not been featured in the company's programs since he lost the TNT Title to Daniel Garcia at Full Gear in November 2024. On the other hand, Matt and Nick Jackson have been absent since they lost the AEW World Tag Team Title to Private Party on Dynamite 265. It could not be said when the group will be seen together again. Meanwhile, 40-year-old AEW star Serpentico took great pleasure in mocking them on Instagram.

Serpentico takes shots at The Elite on Instagram. [Screenshot via: Serpentico's Instagram story]

A few hours ago, Serpentico posted a picture on his Instagram story, where he, Brandon Cutler, and Luther were making fun of the faction by posing like them. Furthermore, the masked wrestler referred to The Elite as "The Mehlite."

AEW stars The Young Bucks made a shocking revelation a few weeks back

The Young Bucks' latest run with the World Tag Team Championship was not well received by fans. Their reign was called monotonous and many wanted it to end shortly after they won the titles. Interestingly, during a recent interview with Tunnel Talk Podcast, they revealed that they were delivering underwhelming matches on purpose to showcase their heel EVP characters.

"When we did the EVPs thing, we were like: ‘Let’s just have really boring matches'. Let’s stop doing all the super athletic moves that get the big reactions. It is hard because one of the things in general is that most of our stuff is pretty exciting, it’s high spots," said The Young Bucks. [H/T: The Takedown on SI]

The Young Bucks are one of the most decorated tag teams in the history of pro wrestling. Hopefully, they will return to AEW soon.

